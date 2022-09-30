UN secretary-general opposes restrictions on Russia’s participation in global forums

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opposes all attempts to restrict the participation of any country, including Russia, in multilateral forums, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"I think the Secretary General <…> said that, you know, pushing countries out of a global forum is not really a right step," he said.

Dujarric added that the issue of excluding a UN member from any of its organizations is for countries to decide, but not for the UN Secretariat.