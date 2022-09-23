Eight Grad rockets fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired eight rockets from a Grad multiple rocket launcher at Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Friday.

"Eight rockets were fired from a BM-21 Grad system" on Friday evening, it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops continue shelling DPR settlements from 122mm, 152mm and 155mm howitzers, with more than 100 shells being fired. In addition, fifteen unguided airborne rockets were fired at a Gorlovka suburb.