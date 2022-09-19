Holding referendum amid hostilities is difficult, yet possible — LPR ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. It will be difficult to hold a referendum to recognize the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) as part of Russia under conditions of warfare, but international practice has seen votes held in similar situations, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik told TASS on Monday.

"This is not so easy in conditions of combat actions, but there are options in international practice that can be used," the envoy said.

Miroshnik believes that at the moment there is "a clear manifested desire of people to launch the procedure of joining Russia." The issues of organizing the referendum will be discussed by the authorities, which will take respective decisions and pass acts of law, the diplomat added.

Earlier in the day, the LPR Public Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to organize a referendum on accessing Russia immediately. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and open up new possibilities for its revival.

Later in the day, the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) issued a similar appeal to the republic’s leader, Denis Pushilin, and its parliament. Pushilin called Pasechnik to suggest the two republics synchronize preparations for the referendums.