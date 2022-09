YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. Talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Ararat Mirzhoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, began in New York, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Monday.

