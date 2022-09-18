Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense — Kyrgyz border guards

BISHKEK, September 18. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where skirmishes have been reported from September 14, remains tense, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said on Sunday.

"The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik stretch of the state border in the Chon-Alay district of the Osh region and in the Batken region remains tense," the service said in a statement.

According to the authority, Saturday night was "calm, with no incidents."

"The government of the country takes all measures to stabilize the situation, prevent escalation attempts, and resolve all emerging conflicts by peaceful means," the statement says.

According to Kyrgyzstan, Tajik troops started shelling the positions of Kyrgyz border guards in the Eki-Tash, Chyr-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, Kulundu, Maksat, Zhany-Zher and Orto-Boz areas on Friday morning. The city of Batken also came under fire. Bishkek reported 24 dead and 121 injured, including civilians.

Tensions rose on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on September 14. According to Bishkek, Tajik border guards crossed the border in the Bulak-Bashy area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken District on Wednesday and "took up combat positions." In response to Kyrgyz troops’ demand to leave the territory, Tajik border guards opened fire and a shootout ensued. Armed clashes later took place in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. Shoutout ceased later that evening. The Kyrgyz side two servicemen and three civilians were injured as a result.