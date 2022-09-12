University head survived attack in Kherson, her security guard was killed - official

SIMFEROPOL, September 12. /TASS/. Tatiana Tomilina, director of a state university, survived an attack in Kherson on Monday, but her security guard was killed, an official told TASS.

"Yes, he died," the official said, when asked if there was an attack and the guard was killed. "Tatiana is alive. She’s in a hospital.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kherson Region was fully controlled by Russian troops. At the end of April, a civil-military administration was established to run the region. Ukraine is trying to hamper a return of peaceful life, including by shelling civilian facilities in settlements.