Ambassador says allied forces control all of LPR contrary to ‘rumors’ spread by Kiev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, on Saturday said allied forces control all of the LPR, contrary to reports emanating from Kiev.

"The entire territory of the LPR is controlled by the allied forces. Ukraine is trying to sow panic," he said on Telegram. "I just had a communication session with Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Starobelsk, Svatovo - these all are northern territories of the LPR. The rumors that are being spread by Ukraine are exaggerated. The situation everywhere is calm and stable, completely under the control of the LPR."

According to Miroshnik, the proximity of the frontline in the north of the LPR is felt only through the arrival of several dozen refugees from Izyum and Kupyansk. The refugees are accommodated and given everything they need, he said.

He also denied allegations that the Ukrainian military was shelling the city of Lisichansk.

"The stories about the shelling of Lisichansk are also false. The echoes come from the Seversk area and nearby areas. Hostilities there have been going on for two months," the diplomat said.