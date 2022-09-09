Charles III vows to serve Britons with loyalty, uphold constitutional principles

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. British King Charles III vowed to serve his subjects with loyalty, respect and love and uphold the country’s constitutional principles in his first TV address to the nation on Friday.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life," the head of state said in his speech pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace and broadcast on British TV channels at 18.00.

Earlier on Friday, Charles III arrived at the official London residence of Britain’s sovereigns from Scotland, where at Balmoral Castle his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the 73-year-old monarch said. He also assured that "the role and the duties of Monarchy also remain" constant, "as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England."

Charles III acknowledged that because of his new responsibilities, he would not be able to "give so much of my time and energies" to the charities and issues for which he cared being the Prince of Wales.

The video composition was simple as national mourning began in the UK on Friday. Wearing a formal black suit, Charles III was sitting behind a desk with a photo of his smiling mother, a small arrangement of white flowers, and a leather desk pad on it.