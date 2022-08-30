Hungarian minister says EU should halt moves that help to escalate conflict in Ukraine

PRAGUE, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday said EU nations should halt making moves that help to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, instead focusing on a peaceful settlement.

"At the meeting of European Union foreign ministers, I will ask for the war to finally end," he said in a video posted to Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

Szijjarto, who came to Prague for a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday, said it’s now necessary to "forget the proposals that threaten to further escalate the war and allow Europe to focus on peace, as the consequences of war will be even more tragic if there is no peace in the short term."

The foreign minister listed the threats to the global economy that were brought on by the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia: energy crisis, outflow of labor resources, shortages in the global food market, and new migration waves.

"We should put aside proposals that are escalating the war and finally focus on creating peace in the world," he said.

EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Prague on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and providing further assistance to the government in Kiev. They are also expected to consider a proposal by the Baltic states to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens.