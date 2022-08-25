India to send medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance

NEW DELHI, August 25. /TASS/. India is ready to dispatch the 12th batch of humanitarian assistance at Ukraine’s request, Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said on Wednesday.

According to the Indian diplomat, the cargoes include 26 types of medicines, including hemostatic bandages.

She stressed that India’s position is to promote dialogue and diplomacy to put an end to the conflict and ease economic problems stemming from the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Ukraine.