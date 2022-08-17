Donetsk leader looking forward to boosting relations with North Korea — agency

SEOUL, August 17. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin expects cooperation with North Korea to progress based on the national interests of the parties, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Pushilin sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, congratulating him on the anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japanese rule.

"There were a lot of trials and tribulations on the Korean people’s path to freedom but they managed to overcome them all through courage and determination. Today, the people of Donbass are fighting for their freedom and historical justice the way the Korean people did 77 years ago," the agency quoted the message as saying. "The resilience and bravery of the North Korean people, as well as their strength, are inscribed in history and serve as an example for many other countries. I am confident that our mutually beneficial cooperation will progress based on the interests of the people of DPR and North Korea," Pushilin added.

North Korea decided to recognize the Donbass republics in July 2022. South Ossetia recognized the LPR and DPR back in 2014. Abkhazia followed suit after Russia had recognized the two republics in late February 2022. Syria announced its decision to recognize the independence of the DPR and LPR on June 29.