No other country can act as judge on Taiwan issues — Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. The Taiwan issue is China’s domestic affair and no other country has the right to be a judge on it, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan.

"China and the United States are two major countries. The right way for them to deal with each other lies only in mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, no-confrontation and win-win cooperation," the ministry said. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, and no other country is entitled to act as a judge on the Taiwan question."

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.