Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command promises to "bury invading enemies"

BEIJING, August 1. /TASS/. The Eastern Theater Command (ETC) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has warned potential intruders that they will be "buried."

"We will meet the enemy fully armed. Obeying the order, we will match into battle. We will bury invading enemies. Forward to common victory!" it wrote on the official account on the Chinese Weibo social network.

The post is accompanied by a video featuring troops and warplanes rising in arms. The video also demonstrates ballistic missile launches and firing drills.

China has repeatedly warned the United States about its tough response steps in case US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

A US delegation led by Pelosi set off for an Asian tour on Sunday to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. A visit to Taiwan was not officially announced, but Kyodo said earlier, citing Taiwan’s media, that Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan in the evening on August 2 and meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on August 3.

Pelosi’s visit may come as the first trip by a US official of this rank to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that the visit to the island, should it take place, will not be left without consequences and China will resort to tough measures.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.