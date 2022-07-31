Ukrainian Armed Forces attack river grain terminal in Zaporozhye region — authorities

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side shelled the river terminal in Kamenka-Dniprovska in the Zaporozhye region, the military-civilian administration of Energodar reported on Telegram on Sunday.

"Today, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, artillery units of Ukraine attacked the river terminal for grain and oilseeds of the Nibulon agricultural enterprise in the town of Kamenka-Dniprovska. As a result of the act of aggression, grain storage containers with corn and barley grain were damaged," the statement says.

The emergency services are working on the scene. Information about the damage caused is being specified. According to the local administration, the terminal is a socially important for the region, and its damage could provoke a humanitarian disaster there.