Transnistrian leader slams alleged threat to Ukraine from region

CHISINAU, July 21. /TASS/. The unrecognized Transnistrian republic is not a threat to Ukraine, and statements to this effect are nothing but fabrications from instigators, Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky told TASS.

"Incessant talk about the threat posed by Transnistria to Ukraine and about the armed conflict between Transnistria and Moldova resuming: all of this is nonsense by instigators and hearsay by couch potatoes," Krasnoselsky said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s earlier statements.

"We know what war is and we don't want it to happen again. As the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I declare that Transnistria has no aggressive plans against neighboring countries or any other country. <...> The republic’s military doctrine remains unchanged: we keep our defense capability at the level necessary to defend the state from aggression," Krasnoselsky specified.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Kiev in June said that he was ready to respond to a hypothetical threat from Transnistria, where Russian peacekeepers are stationed. On the other hand, he added that it was necessary to avoid destabilization in the region. Meanwhile, the situation in Transnistria remains tense after a spate of terrorist attacks in late April. At the time, Krasnoselsky said that the traces of those who organized the explosions led to Ukraine and he beefed up security measures.