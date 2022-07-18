US delegation led by ex-Defense Secretary Esper to visit Taiwan — Ministry

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, July 18. /TASS/. A US delegation led by ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper will arrive in Taiwan with a four-day visit Monday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The ex-Secretary, who served between 2019 and 2020 in the Trump administration, will be accompanied by two Atlantic Council experts. They will meet with high-ranking Taiwanese officials, scientists and businessmen. They are expected to discuss regional security and increase of the support to Taiwan by the US and other Western states.

Experts note that, although the visit is unofficial, it will unavoidably annoy Beijing, who considers Taiwan an integral part of China and opposes its contact with foreign states.