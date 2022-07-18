Ukrainian forces shell Stakhanov, LPR, with HIMARS rocket systems — LPR mission to JCCC

LUGANSK, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city of Stakhanov, LPR, with US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center reported Monday.

"A shelling of the settlement of Stakhanov by Ukrainian forces using HIMARS MLRS was registered on 22:35 (2 rockets)," the report says.

Ukrainian forces regularly shell Stakhanov with heavy weapons. On July 13, the city administration told TASS that over 20 civilians including children have been killed in the city since February 24; 100 multi-story residential buildings, 407 private residences and 28 social sphere objects have been damaged.