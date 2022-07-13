Serbian leader says conflict in Ukraine is world war where West is fighting against Russia

BELGRADE, July 14. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is a world war, where the West is fighting against Russia by means of Ukrainian soldiers, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

"We should understand that amid the world war, all the talks that its is a regional or a local war must be dropped. The entire Western world is fighting against Russia via Ukrainians. It is global conflict," he said in an interview with Pink TV.

According to the Serbian leader, the situation in Ukraine is also telling on the Balkans. He vowed, however, that Serbia will spare no effort to preserve peace in the region.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, Western countries imposed harsh sanctions against Russia.