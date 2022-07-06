Venezuelan top diplomat discusses bilateral cooperation with Russian Deputy PM Borisov

HAVANA, July 7. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria had a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss geopolitical issues and cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of the Latin American state said in a statement.

"Concluding its working program in the Russian Federation, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Wednesday to discuss the issues related to bilateral cooperation, mutual support at multilateral forums and in international geopolitics. The sides confirmed the intention of the states to strengthen their bilateral relations that are at the level of a strategic union, at the meeting," according to the statement released on the ministry’s website.

Earlier, the talks between Venezuela’s top diplomat and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were held. The sides agreed to boost cooperation in energy and pharmaceuticals industry, as well as in the military-technical area.