Hungarian top diplomat expects no prompt end to Ukrainian conflict

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview to CNN he did not expect the conflict in Ukraine to end soon.

"When I am asked how quickly this whole thing can be concluded I would say if I look at the number, growing number of the refugees arriving to us on a daily basis, I think it is not going to end too soon," he said.

"If there was a hope to going end soon, then we would see the decreasing number of refugees. But it’s not a case unfortunately," the Hungarian top diplomat added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.