Five rockets fall on Uzbekistan near Afghan border, no one hurt, says Tashkent

TASHKENT, July 5. /TASS/. Five rockets hit the ground in Uzbekistan near the Afghan border, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"At about 16:20 on July 5, five rockets presumably fired from Afghanistan’s territory hit the ground in Uzbekistan’s border territory. No explosions followed. No casualties or damages were reported," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, minor damages were done to four private houses in the city of Termez in the south of Uzbekistan. The fifth shell was found on a football field. They were rendered harmless by bomb specialists. Uzbek law enforcers along with the Afghan side are probing into the incident.