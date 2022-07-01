Uzbekistan says illegal rally was dispersed in city of Nukus

TASHKENT, July 1. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s Interior Ministry said an unauthorized rally took place in the city of Nukus, the capital of the Karakalpakstan province, on Friday, and it was dispersed by police.

"Some citizens of Karakalpakstan, as a result of misunderstanding of the constitutional reforms that are conducted in the republic, gathered for an unscheduled march in the city of Nukus starting from about 15:00 (17:00 in Moscow - TASS) on July 1 and afterward they illegally rallied at a central market," the ministry’s press service said on Telegram.

Law enforcement forces were deployed to prevent wrongdoing, it said.

"As of now, public order at the scene has been restored," the ministry said.