NATO Strategic Concept describes bloc’s enlargement as ‘historic success’

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. NATO’s enlargement is a historic success that ensures European security, the bloc said in the 2022 Strategic Concept adopted at a summit in Madrid.

"NATO’s enlargement has been a historic success. It has strengthened our Alliance, ensured the security of millions of European citizens and contributed to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," the document reads.

"We reaffirm our Open Door policy, consistent with Article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty, as an expression of our fundamental values and our strategic interest in Euro-Atlantic peace and stability. Our door remains open to all European democracies that share the values of our Alliance, which are willing and able to assume the responsibilities and obligations of membership, and whose membership contributes to our common security," NATO members added.