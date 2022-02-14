Japan eyes export restriction as possible sanction against Russia — Kyodo

TOKYO, February 14. /TASS/. The government of Japan is considering an option of export restrictions and asset freeze as possible sanctions against Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Japan’s authorities "are reviewing different scenarios for the case of various options of attack of the Russian Armed Forces [against Ukraine]."

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.