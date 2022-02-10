Kazakhstan fell victim to international gangs in January — Putin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan fell victim to international gangs in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, opening the talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Thursday.

"This is our first meeting since the January events, when Kazakhstan, without exaggeration, became a victim of some international gangs, who took advantage of the complicated situation inside the country," the Russian leader said.

"We met before the New Year, you and I, and nothing suggested such development of events," Putin noted.

He noted that the situation in republic has been restored, adding that Russia "as one of CSTO member states lent Kazakshtan a hand in accordance with Article Four of the Collective Security Treaty."

"But, of course, the main role was played by Kazakh authorities themselves, dedicated to their cause, their oath, the people of Kazakhstan, as well as by law enforcement and the armed forces," the Russian president underscored.

"I know that a lot of effort must be exerted now in order to restore all that was lost amid those events; yet, Kazakhstan stands firmly, with confidence thanks to your efforts, it is developing under your leadership," Putin said to Tokayev.