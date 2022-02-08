Russia, China can expand military cooperation without formally creating alliance — expert

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and China can take coordinated steps in the sphere of military cooperation without formally creating a military alliance in response to the West’s inflammatory actions, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told TASS on Tuesday.

At present, there is no need for creating a Russia-China military alliance because there is no threat of a real stand-off with the United States and NATO, the expert pointed out.

Also, such an alliance will create a host of problems in relations with other countries in the region. In particular, it could have consequences for Russia with regard to its contacts with India and Vietnam, he added.

In the expert’s opinion, Russia and China further expanding their military cooperation "without formalities" is the most likely scenario for both countries.

As the expert pointed out, Moscow and Beijing can coordinate their steps in their stand-off with the West "to disable the opponent from concentrating forces in one direction and thus create problems for it on different fronts." "This is a natural scenario and it requires no formal agreement on an alliance," he said.