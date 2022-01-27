Paper like end of Cold War declaration could only be dreamed about now — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that documents like the declaration of the end of the Cold War, signed 30 years ago, could only be dreamed about today.

Commenting on the 30th anniversary of this declaration, Peskov noted that "he is not inclined to overestimate the importance of this anniversary," adding that "it is unlikely to have any effect on the formation of political consciousness of the current leaders."

"In current situation, making such an agreement, signing this kind of paper could indeed only be dreamed about. But we have different obligations, after all, and dreams are not what we are being paid for," the spokesman said.

Speaking about the current political situation, Peskov noted that the 2014 coup in Ukraine led to tensions that are in many ways similar to the Cold War.

"After 2014, after a coup was provoked and carried out with enabling from a number of countries, which led to irreparable events, to Crimea deciding to become a part of Russia in compliance with all norms of Ukrainian and international law, processes kicked off that led to serious tensions, which in many ways already resemble the Cold War, indeed," the spokesman said.

On February 1, 1992, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and US President George H.W. Bush signed the Camp David declaration, which formally and legally ended the Cold War era.