American Embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev to remain operational - US Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Kiev will continue with its work despite recent instructions to families of American diplomats to leave Ukraine, a high-ranking official with the US Department of State said.

The US Department of State ordered earlier on Sunday families of American diplomats and some of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine’s Kiev to leave the country. "On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kiev due to the continued threat of Russian military action," the statement reads. "US citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options."

The high-ranking official with US Department of State said later at a news briefing that the American diplomatic mission would carry on with its duties in Kiev and Kristina Kvien, Charge d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Ukraine, would remain in the country.

"The United States commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," the official told a news briefing. "The U.S. Embassy in Kiev continues to operate, and the Charg· d’Affaires, Kristina Kvien, remains in Ukraine."

The official also said that the United States would continue rendering military assistance to Ukraine and in case of a possible escalation "the United States will provide additional defensive material to Ukraine above and beyond that already provided."

The press service of the US Embassy in Ukraine reported on January 22 that a shipment of military cargo, including ammunition, weighing over 90 tonnes arrived in Ukraine. The embassy noted that last year, the US provided more than $650 million worth of military aid to Ukraine since 2014, while the country received $2.7 billion for these purposes.

Last Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba confirmed information by Western media outlets that Kiev would receive $200 million worth of military aid from Washington. He noted that the country received a total sum of $650 million for these purposes from the United States last year.

Western and Ukrainian media outlets recently echoed claims about Russia’s alleged aggression against Ukraine. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" saying that their goal was to whip up tensions.