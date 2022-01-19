DPR forces obtain information about sabotage planned by Ukrainian army near contact line

KIEV, January 19. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) People’s Militia has information about sabotage actions being prepared by the Ukrainian Army at the contact line in Donbass, People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said Wednesday.

"We have obtained reliable information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) command is preparing sabotage actions in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics near the contact line. Commander of UAF Special Forces Major Grigory Galagan ordered the 8th Special Forces Regiment to prepare and carry out these terror attacks," he said, according to the Donetsk News Agency.

According to the intelligence, acts of sabotage may happen at life support facilities in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Dokuchayevsk and other settlements in direct proximity of the contact line. Then, the Kiev army plans to orchestrate explosions at dangerous chemical industries.

In this regard, the DPR reinforced the security of all hazardous industries and socially important facilities.