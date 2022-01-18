Lavrov to Germany’s top diplomat: demands on troop operations on Russian soil unacceptable

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he explained to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that demands on Russian troop operations on the country’s own territory were unacceptable.

"We explained that we cannot accept some demands related to the operation of the armed forces on our own territory," Lavrov said at a press conference following the results of the talks.

As Russia’s top diplomat also pointed out to his German counterpart, the NATO member states, which are demanding that [Russian] troops be sent to barracks," are simultaneously claiming that troop movements on the alliance’s territory do not concern anyone, except themselves. "The double standard is obvious," Lavrov stressed.

Russia’s top diplomat also said that he had discussed with his German counterpart the situation around Kiev’s sabotage of the Minsk Agreements.

"Based on the text of the Minsk accords, we showed the need to halt the sabotage and start acting strictly in accordance with the sequence sealed in this document," he explained. "Everything is clear there and there can be no double or triple interpretations," he added.

Replying to a question about possible consequences for Russia from Berlin for Moscow’s alleged preparations to escalate the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov pointed out that he could not foresee the German government’s steps.

"We are giving no causes and have given none for creating some conflict situation," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"We are demanding just one thing: the agreements reached must be fulfilled thoroughly. This relates to the Minsk Agreements, which, let me repeat it, are being sabotaged by the Kiev regime and this also relates to the general security architecture in Europe," Lavrov said.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.