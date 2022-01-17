Japan protests North Korea missile launches - Defense Minister

TOKYO, January 17. /TASS/. Japan expressed protest to the DPRK in connection with the missile launches made on Monday, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

"We expressed protest via diplomatic channels," he said. "Such launches run counter to UN Security Council resolutions and carry a threat to the security of our country and region."

The ministry said North Korea on Monday launched two ballistic missiles, which fell near North Korea’s eastern coast. They flew for about 300 kilometers, preliminary data show.

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported two missile launches from the neighborhood of an international airport near Pyongyang.

This is North Korea’s fourth missile launch this year.