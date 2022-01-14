Bill on COVID certificates to be excluded from consideration — lower house speaker

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. A bill on the use of QR codes for visiting public places will be removed from the agenda of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliamentary house, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"The bill on QR codes will be excluded from consideration," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Volodin, the Duma Council will discuss this issue during its next meeting on Monday. "I am sure the lawmakers will support this decision. The bill needs to be reviewed," he noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier on Friday that the government jointly with the ruling United Russia party decided to postpone the consideration of the bill on COVID certificates in the second reading due to the sanitary situation in the country.

Under the amendments to the law on people’s sanitary wellbeing, adults in Russia will need to have a QR code certifying vaccination against COVID-19, or a document certifying that he or she has had the disease, or a medical clearance from vaccination in order to visit mass gatherings, cultural establishments, public catering and retail trade outlets. The measure will not apply to pharmacies, food stores and shops selling daily necessity articles.