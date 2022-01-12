Most Almaty residents positively view work of CSTO mission

ALMATY, January 12. / TASS /. Most residents of Almaty have a positive attitude to the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, TASS correspondent confirmed.

Most residents told TASS that they perceived the work of the CSTO mission positively. Several people, including the representatives of the older generation and young people, even asked to deliver their gratitude to the CSTO countries for their assistance. Only few young people replied that they did not know how they perceive it.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.