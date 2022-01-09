US official: Russia will face diplomatic sanctions in case of aggression against Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. In case of aggression against Ukraine, Russia will have to face not only economic, but also diplomatic sanctions, a high-ranking US administration spokesman announced during a special telephone briefing for journalists on Saturday, on the eve of the Russian-American security talks.

"If Russia does choose this other path, we are more than ready and totally aligned with our partners and allies on the need to impose severe costs on Russia, to financial sanctions, export controls and target key industries, enhancement of middle force posture on allied territory, and increased security assistance to Ukraine," the official said.

According to the representative of the US administration, "all of these things are on the table." "And we're not trying to hide from them. But we're also not trying to lay them out in public in detail. Because our view is that the past for most constructive negotiations is to do that behind closed doors," the official said.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been heard frequently in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports an empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences. According to the spokesman, Moscow exerts all its efforts to help Kiev settle the conflict in Donbass, while adhering to the Normandy Format and the Minsk Agreements.

Russia’s proposals

The United States will never agree to Russia’s proposals, which imply restrictions for certain countries to join NATO or to cooperate with the alliance, US official said.

"There are some things in Russia's grasp on which we are never going to agree. It is not up to Russia, for example, to decide for other countries who they can be allies with. Those are decisions only for those countries and the Alliance itself," the official said.

"In the context of NATO, we refer to that as the open door, and neither Russia nor any other country is going to slam it shut," the representative of the US administration added.

Military exercises

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia restrictions on the size and scope of military exercises, including strategic bombers, US official announced.

"In recent years, Russia has conducted a series of ever larger and more courses military exercises along its border with NATO allies," the official said.

"Russia says if security is threatened by US and NATO exercises as well. So, we're willing to explore the possibility of reciprocal restrictions on the size and scope of such exercises, including both strategic bombers close to each other's territory, and ground based exercises as well," he added.

