German chancellor’s adviser to discuss Ukraine with Russian, French counterparts this week

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. Germany continues placing emphasis on diplomatic efforts in settling the Ukrainian crisis and an adviser to the German chancellor will meet with representatives of Russia and France this week while nothing can be said about contacts at the highest level yet, German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

"We announce the chancellor’s possible meetings on time and there is nothing to say on this issue yet," the spokesperson said, replying to a question from TASS.

The spokesperson thus commented on a report in the German newspaper Bild, which claimed that preparations were underway for a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin in January. Hebestreit also called the upcoming contacts with Russia "reasonable and important."

"Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner will meet with his Russian and French counterparts this week," the spokesperson said.

"The specific date will be announced later," he added. It was earlier reported that the German envoy was set to meet with Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak.

As for contacts in the Normandy format, Hebestreit added: "Germany and France let it know that the offer [on contacts] is valid up to now. The Ukrainian crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy.".