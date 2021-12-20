Kast congratulates his rival Boric on winning presidential election in Chile

BUENOS AIRES, December 20. /TASS/. The far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast has congratulated his opponent Gabriel Boric from the left-wing Approve Dignity coalition, on winning the presidential elections in Chile.

"I just talked to [Gabriel Boric] and I congratulated him on his great triumph. From now on, he is the president elect of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections in Chile passed. According to the data, Gabriel Boric had won 55,18% of the vote, while Jose Antonio Kast had 44,82%.

Boric, 35, will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office. In 2011, he was among the leaders of mass student protests for free higher education. He favors raising taxes on the "super rich", collecting royalties from the mining industry (copper is the Chilean major export), legalizing abortion, shifting to free education and introducing the reform of law enforcement agencies.