Polish soldier who fled to Belarus revealed that Polish military murdered two volunteers

MINSK, December 17. /TASS/. The Polish soldier who fled to Belarus told the Belarus-1 TV channel that servicemen from among compatriots murdered two volunteers on the border, according to a fragment of an interview released by Belteleradiocompany its Telegram account.

"I was there when a volunteer arrived [on the Polish-Belarusian border] and started asking where we are transporting them (migrants - TASS), a border guard just shot him. I saw at least two such situations," the Polish soldier said.

Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee revealed that the Polish soldier asked for political asylum in the republic. On December 16, the man, born in 1996, was stopped by a Belarusian border guard unit at the border outpost of the Grodno border group. The man said that he is a soldier of the 11th Masurian Artillery Regiment of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division named after King Casimir, whose units were redeployed to ensure the protection of the border with Belarus during the state of emergency imposed in the frontier areas of Poland.

Refugees flocked to the border of Belarus with Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania earlier this year. Things took a sharp turn for the worse on November 8 when a few thousand people, including migrants from the Middle East and Africa, approached the Polish border from the side of Belarus. Some of them attempted to break through into Poland by tearing down a barbed-wire fence. Polish border guards repelled almost 40,000 attempts at illegal crossings of the border with Belarus, 400 times as many as a year earlier.