Explosion in Iran’s Natanz caused by training launch of air defense missile - authorities

TEHRAN, December 4. /TASS/. The explosion that rocked the Iranian city of Natanz on Saturday evening was caused by the training launch of air defense missile, Natanz Governor Ramazanali Ferdowsi said on Saturday.

"According to the latest reports, a defense missile was fired to test the performance of rapid reaction units and then exploded in the sky according to a pre-planned scheme," he said quoted by IRNA news agency.

Local military authorities confirmed that firing drills were conducted near Natanz.

"An hour ago, one of the missile systems was tested in the area to assess combat readiness. There is no reason for concern," Natanz’ air defense command said.

IRNA added citing a source with knowledge of the matter that the explosion had nothing to do with the nearby nuclear facility, No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.