Ecuador’s president to visit Russia in 2022, top diplomat says

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 3. /TASS/. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso is expected to visit Russia in 2022, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo wrote on Twitter.

"I received Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan to discuss the next meeting of the [intergovernmental] commission on trade and economic cooperation and preparations for President Guillermo Lasso’s visit to Russia in 2022," the tweet reads.

Lasso took office as Ecuador’s president in May. In August, the Kremlin press service reported about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with Lasso, saying that the parties had discussed ways to step up efforts to boost political, trade and economic cooperation, interaction in other fields, as well as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.