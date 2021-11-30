Polish agents, military repel attempt to storm border from Belarus

WARSAW, November 30. /TASS/. Polish border guards and military personnel have repelled an attempt by migrants to storm the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland’s border guard reported on Tuesday.

"Today, around 02:30 am (04:30 Moscow time) in a section guarded by the border guard unit in Shudzyalovo, a group of aggressive migrants attempted to storm the border from Belarus to Poland. Stones, metal pipes and firecrackers were thrown at Polish border guards and soldiers. The attempt was foiled," the office reported on its Twitter.

Polish border guards said that over the past day, 134 people tried to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border. Two citizens of Ukraine were detained for aiding and abetting illegal border breaches. Two attempts to storm the border were registered. Apart from Shudzyalovo, the migrants attempted to cross the border in the area of Melnik.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where Middle Eastern migrants have been amassing since the beginning of the year, quickly unraveled on November 8. Several thousand refugees approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area, breaking down a barbed wire fence and attempting to cross into Poland. The Polish forces have been able to stop most of these attempts. If migrants manage to make it to Polish territory, some of them are detained, and sent to guarded centers, but most are returned to the Belarusian side. Polish agents thwarted more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border this year, which is 400 times as many as last year.