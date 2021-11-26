Polish soldier injured as migrants storm border — border guard

WARSAW, November 26. /TASS/. A Polish soldier has suffered injuries after a group of around 200 migrants stormed the Polish-Belarusian border, Polish Border Guard Spokesperson Anna Michalska said at a briefing on Friday.

According to her, on Thursday, "a group of around 200 migrants attempted to storm the border." About 170 people managed to enter Polish territory but were apprehended and returned to the Belarusian side.

"Following these events, one Polish soldier has been injured. He was hit by a stone to the head," Michalska informed. Medical assistance was provided to him.