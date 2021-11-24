Hanoi intends to discuss development of Russian-Vietnamese links with Putin

HANOI, November 24. /TASS/. Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc intends to discuss the strategic trajectories of cultivating relations between both countries with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow at the end of November, he said in an exclusive interview with TASS before his trip abroad during which he will visit Switzerland and Russia.

"At the upcoming talks, together with President Putin, we will evaluate the results of the development of bilateral relations over time as well as discuss pressing current issues and coordinate strategic directions of cooperation," the Vietnamese head of state said.

He also noted that both leaders intend to discuss the measures of eliminating the existing obstacles on the path to developing intergovernmental connections and will consider further steps directed at the promotion of interaction between Vietnam and Russia on all key directions in order for cooperation between both countries to bring even more impressive results while a comprehensive strategic partnership achieves new highs in the spheres of politics, economy, trade, energy, defense and security, education, training and others.

According to the Vietnamese president, another important subject both countries are particularly interested in, is promoting the resumption of transport links, mutual trips and economic ties in the post-pandemic period. "We will activate interaction in these directions and remove all difficulties and obstacles that emerge on this path in a timely manner," Vietnam’s leader emphasized.