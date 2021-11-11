Over 24 hours, 18 people from refugee camp on Belarusian-Polish border ask for medical aid

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian Health Ministry reported that over the past 24 hours, 18 people from the refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border have requested medical aid, four were hospitalized.

"Over the past 24 hours, 18 people from the refugee camp turned to hospitals and outpatient clinics for medical aid, four were hospitalized," head of the main directorate on organizing medical aid of Belarus’ Health Ministry Alexey Shcherbitsky said as quoted by the agency’s press service on Thursday.

According to him, three of the hospitalized patients have therapeutic pathologies. "These are patients of different age from 10 to 70 years of age. Another 14 [patients] received outpatient treatment. Additionally, there have already been about 20 responses by ambulance crews," the official noted.