India to continue dialogue with Taliban — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. India will continue to maintain dialogue with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and offer humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS.

"There was a meeting with the Taliban. We put forward our points of view. The Taliban put forward their points of view. This is the dialogue that we continue," he said when asked to comment on a meeting between the Indian and the Taliban delegations on the sidelines of the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan. "No decisions were taken either way on both sides. But I think India will engage in the humanitarian situation because the humanitarian situation is quite serious and India’s always placed the wellbeing of the Afghan people as the topmost priority."

The Indian diplomat noted that it is still premature to speak about possible recognition of the Taliban. "There are still concerns in the international community on the nature of the government that can be formed or is wanting to take control in Afghanistan," he said.

According to the Indian ambassador, the October 20 meeting on Afghanistan in the Moscow format was a "good contribution" by Russia to the settlement process in that country. "To get all the parties together to focus on the evolving humanitarian crisis that is emerging in Afghanistan but also the problem of terrorism, drug trafficking and the impact on Central Asian security. So all these are common challenges for India and Russia," he stressed.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/defense/1356659.