Mirziyoyev wins Uzbek presidential election with 80.12% of votes — final results

TASHKENT, October 29. /TASS/. Uzbekistan's incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev secured a second presidential term by winning 80.12% of the vote in the October 24 election, head of the country's Central Election Commission Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said at the commission's Friday meeting, where the final results of the election were approved.

"A total of 12,988,964 voters, or 80.12% of those participating in the election, cast their ballots for Shavkat Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People - the Liberal Democratic Party," he pointed out.

The Central Election Commission said after the meeting that it had approved a document on the results of the Uzbek presidential election. The final voter turnout was 80.4%.

Apart from Mirziyoyev, there were four other presidential candidates, including Deputy Head of the political council of the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Maksud Vorisov, leader of the Milliy Tiklanish or National Revival Democratic Party Alisher Kodirov, head of the Ecological Party Nazrullo Oblomuradov and leader of the Adolat or Justice Social Democratic Party Bahrom Abdukhalimov.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev first became the country's President in the 2016 snap election that followed the passing of Islam Karimov, who had ruled Uzbekistan since 1989.