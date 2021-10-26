Ukraine unveils new 24-hour high in coronavirus fatalities

KIEV, October 26. /TASS/. Ukraine tallied up 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, a record since the onset of the pandemic, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 19,120 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine, 2,939 people were hospitalized, while 734 fatalities and 9,738 recoveries were recorded," the message reads.

In total, 2,803,159 coronavirus cases have been registered throughout Ukraine since the start of the pandemic, along with 2,390,112 recoveries, and 64,936 deaths.

The country has introduced a red alert epidemic danger level of the coronavirus spread in the Nikolayev, Rovno, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy Regions. According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, a decision will be made to put five more regions on the red alert level "on Tuesday, Wednesday".

Ukraine’s Security Council Secretary Alexei Danilov reported on Monday that cases of the Delta coronavirus strain’s new variant were identified in the country. Earlier, he said that the country was entering a peak of the pandemic, where the number of deaths from complications could reach 1,000 per day.