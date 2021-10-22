Ukrainian bill On Transitional Period to bury Minsk process — expert

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s bill entitled On the Basics of the State Policy of the Transitional Period, still to be considered by parliament, in case of its adoption will make any further talks on settling the conflict in the east of the country impossible in the Minsk format, the director of the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflictology, Mikhail Pogrebinsky, said during a round-table discussion Minsk Process - Realities and Trends at the TASS press-center on Friday.

"Pretty soon we may expect the adoption of the law On the Transitional Period. This bill leaves no room for any negotiating process. But let’s wait and see. It has not been passed yet," he said.

Pogrebinsky does not rule out that the Ukrainian parliament may eventually support the bill after making minor amendments. If this happens, "it will be the funeral of the Minsk process."

The bill entitled On the Basics of the State Policy of the Transitional Period, which the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in August, describes Kiev’s policies in the territories currently beyond its control during the period "after their return." Among other things, the bill envisages some "elements of transitional justice" and the responsibility of the regions’ residents for their activity during the period of "occupation", lustration and cancellation of the still ineffective amnesty for the participants in events in Donbass.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the adoption of this law would be tantamount to "Ukraine’s unilateral pullout from the Minsk process," because all of its clauses run counter to the Minsk Accords. The leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics are of the same opinion.

The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has told Kiev that it should bring the bill in line with international law. The bill looks more like political instructions, and not a legal and regulatory act, it said.