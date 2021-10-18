Belarusian leader slams Poland and Lithuania for bringing migrants to Germany and France

MINSK, October 18. / TASS /. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland and Lithuania were carrying out special operations to establish channels for transporting migrants to Germany and France.

"Currently, one of the key hybrid threats is the challenging situation on our state border. Poland and Lithuania are deliberately accusing Belarus of allegedly artificially creating a migration crisis," the BelTA news agency quoted the president as saying. "At the same time, they are carrying out special operations to set up channels for the departure of migrants to Germany and France, massively and cynically violating human rights," Lukashenko noted.

According to the Belarusian president, by saying it, he wants "Germany, France, the UK, and other countries to finally get real and realize what is happening with these migrants in Poland and Lithuania."

Lukashenko emphasized that Warsaw and Vilnius were demonstrating everywhere that they allegedly placed migrants in special camps. "But in fact, these are only transit points, they specifically release migrants from the camps as [the countries] realize that these migrants [are not going to stay] in Poland or Lithuania as well as in Belarus," the head of state noted. "They will go to Germany, to warmer countries, as they say."

As a result, according to the president, "the Germans have been detaining thousands of migrants." "We have this data," Lukashenko said. "So, let them figure out who is transferring these migrants to Germany and France." Furthermore, the Belarusian leader expressed concern that people were dying, and the number of victims "several times exceeded" the official data provided by Polish and Lithuanian politicians.