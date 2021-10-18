Russian senior diplomat, UNHCR chief discuss returning refugees to Syria

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Sunday’s Damascus-hosted meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi focused on returning Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in and around Syria, and the prospects on furthering the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their places of permanent residence. Particular attention was paid to measures of international assistance for the voluntary repatriation of Syrians and their all-round support," the diplomatic agency said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides also discussed current humanitarian problems in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and international efforts toward resolving this issue.