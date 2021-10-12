Normandy format summit prospects to become clear after foreign ministers meet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Prospects for holding a summit in the Normandy format will become clear after a meeting of the foreign ministers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"With a high degree of probability, we will have to wait for a meeting of the foreign ministers. And then, after this meeting, we will see the possible shape of the eventual summit of Normandy Four," Peskov said. This was his reply to the question whether the prospects for a summit became more tangible after President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders agreed to organize a Normandy-format (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) meeting of foreign ministers in the near future, German cabinet’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said after their telephone conversation on Monday.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin, Merkel and Macron "discussed in detail the disturbing situation around the stalling of the process of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict" and stressed the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements as the basis for the settlement in Donbass. Apart from that, according to the Kremlin, Putin made a "high-principled assessment of Kiev's policies of stubbornly dodging its obligations under the Minsk Accords and agreements of the previous Normandy-format summits, including the one in Paris".